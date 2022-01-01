$20.62 Million in Sales Expected for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to report sales of $20.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.21 million. Capital Southwest reported sales of $19.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Southwest will report full-year sales of $80.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.94 million to $80.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $88.68 million, with estimates ranging from $86.40 million to $92.57 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Southwest.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 48.21% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $20.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSWC. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,014.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.6% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in Capital Southwest by 7.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 20,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. 167,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $590.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.24.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Southwest (CSWC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.