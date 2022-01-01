21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Stock Position Raised by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 43.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 1,061.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $16.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.23. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

