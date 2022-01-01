22,818 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in REAL. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at $408,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in RealReal by 95.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RealReal by 30.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RealReal by 12.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in RealReal by 230.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after buying an additional 116,700 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Krolik sold 2,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $27,316.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 237,527 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,328. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.65. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on REAL. BTIG Research raised RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

