$234.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to report $234.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.60 million and the lowest is $233.00 million. The Shyft Group reported sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

SHYF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

In other The Shyft Group news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 302,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,511,000 after buying an additional 111,289 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHYF opened at $49.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day moving average of $42.70. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.50. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $54.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.