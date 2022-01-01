26,600 Shares in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Williams Industrial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Industrial Services Group by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $40,093.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,187 shares of company stock worth $317,293 in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WLMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

WLMS opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 0.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

