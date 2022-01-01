2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.91 and last traded at $34.91. Approximately 8,141 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.03.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2ndVote Society Defended ETF stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of 2ndVote Society Defended ETF (BATS:EGIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

