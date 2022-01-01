$3.37 Million in Sales Expected for Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to report $3.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.73 million. Calyxt reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year sales of $27.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.04 million to $28.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.63 million, with estimates ranging from $2.87 million to $6.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 million. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 149.78% and a negative net margin of 93.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on Calyxt in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLXT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 1,846.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 286,393 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Calyxt by 804.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at about $797,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Calyxt by 708.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Calyxt by 316.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57,637 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calyxt stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.84. Calyxt has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

