$301.95 Million in Sales Expected for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) to post $301.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $369.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.04 million. Denbury posted sales of $197.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.90 million to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 10.80%.

DEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.34.

NYSE:DEN traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.59. The company had a trading volume of 205,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.96. Denbury has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

