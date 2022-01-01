30,735 Shares in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $294,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $135,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 486.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 334,099 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at $3,744,000. 54.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONN stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.46. Conn’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $694.24 million, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.50.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

