3,163 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 298.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $186.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,177 shares of company stock valued at $29,108,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

