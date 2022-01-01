3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will announce $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.10. 3M posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $9.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.58 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for 3M.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.4% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 48.2% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $177.63 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 3M (MMM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.