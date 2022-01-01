45,191 Shares in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Purchased by Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd

Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FMX opened at $77.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.25. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $67.74 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

