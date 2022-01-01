46,888 Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Acquired by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,888 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Owl Rock Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $147,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $14.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

