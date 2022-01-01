$485.66 Million in Sales Expected for Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) to report sales of $485.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $492.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $480.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toast will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Toast.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million.

TOST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Toast from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

TOST opened at $34.71 on Friday. Toast has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.09.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Toast in the third quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

