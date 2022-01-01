$61.33 Million in Sales Expected for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) to announce sales of $61.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.80 million to $62.00 million. First Mid Bancshares posted sales of $48.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.10 million to $241.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $254.83 million, with estimates ranging from $240.00 million to $264.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $61.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.80 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 19.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,911,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 25,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 307,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 35.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FMBH traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.79. 13,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,650. The company has a market cap of $773.99 million, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.93. First Mid Bancshares has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $45.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 32.12%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

