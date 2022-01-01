AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. DNB Markets lowered AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.58.

Shares of OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 8.91%. Analysts forecast that AB SKF will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

