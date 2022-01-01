AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to announce sales of $15.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.11 billion and the lowest is $15.02 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $60.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.40. 3,962,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,819,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.28 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $136.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 123.81%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $275,456.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,319,000 after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,728,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

