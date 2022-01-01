Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) will post sales of $1.75 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.73 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors posted sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will report full-year sales of $6.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 95,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $4,741,578.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Steven Paul Lawrence sold 4,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $213,929.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,851 shares of company stock valued at $13,703,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 244.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,277,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,099,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 109.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,807,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,145 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 533.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,250,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 86.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,898,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1,107.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,706,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,370,000 after buying an additional 1,565,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASO stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,885,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.46. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $19.87 and a one year high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

