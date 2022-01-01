Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

ACN opened at $414.55 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.80 and a 200-day moving average of $340.43. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

