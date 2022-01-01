Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Given Hold Rating at Robert W. Baird

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $410.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.
ACN opened at $414.55 on Thursday. Accenture has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $374.80 and a 200-day moving average of $340.43. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.
Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock valued at $9,123,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,306,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
