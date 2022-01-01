Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Trading Up 4.5%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) shares traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.20. 829 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27.

Acquired Sales Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

LFTD Partners Inc engages in manufacture, sale and distribution of cannabinoid-infused products. Its products includes beverages, shots, water, other liquids, water soluble nano drops or liquids, lotions, sprays, conditioners, creams, oils, pre-rolled hemp joints and hemp cigarettes, caviar cones, dabs, cartridges, gummies, saucy dmnds, CBG delta-8-THC flower, disposable delta-8-THC vapes, tinctures, powder, water packets, effervescent tablets, capsules, bath bombs, balms, body washes, gummies, food, chocolate, other edibles, and non-prescription cannabinoid formulations.

