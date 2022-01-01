AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Roth Capital

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

ATY has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AcuityAds from C$21.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities upgraded AcuityAds from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on AcuityAds in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut AcuityAds from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AcuityAds presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of ATY stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.00 million and a PE ratio of 20.89. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.16 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 10.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

