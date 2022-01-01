Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.01 and last traded at $8.07. 7,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 45,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adagene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Adagene by 280.5% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 29,488 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Adagene during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adagene by 210.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,178,000 after buying an additional 959,259 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

