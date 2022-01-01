Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,524 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $1,502,770.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $162.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $164.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.01. The firm has a market cap of $393.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

