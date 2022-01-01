Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,810 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,400,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,359,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2,351.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 297,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 285,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $106.88 and a 1 year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

