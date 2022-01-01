Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $870,000 Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. reduced its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,979 shares during the quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank grew its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after buying an additional 236,236 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 78.8% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 48,985 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $4,520,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 154,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,952,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.19. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

