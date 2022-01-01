Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Purchases 165 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABNB stock opened at $166.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.20 and a 200-day moving average of $163.19. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $105.79 billion and a PE ratio of -13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.88, for a total transaction of $24,034,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,200,824 shares of company stock valued at $219,926,851. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

