Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Shares of Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) traded down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.27. 19,615 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 125,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.14 million and a PE ratio of -16.56.

Get Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) alerts:

Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) (CVE:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Advantage Lithium Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium Corp. (AAL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.