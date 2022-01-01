Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 64,176 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,176 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.24% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $90,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of VYM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.07. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $89.58 and a 1-year high of $112.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.