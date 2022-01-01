Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 159,449 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,327,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,449 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $69,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. XML Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $51.03 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

