Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $72.47 Million Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,670 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.14% of DocuSign worth $72,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $152.31 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.60, a P/E/G ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, CFO Cynthia Gaylor sold 5,983 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $1,634,974.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,497 shares of company stock worth $18,151,866 over the last 90 days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

