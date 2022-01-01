Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 313,124 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $76,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000.

LMBS opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.57. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $51.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

