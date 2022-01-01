Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 191,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $59,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $340.66 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

