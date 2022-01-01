AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 47.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $293.59 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam J. Godderz sold 8,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $2,669,915.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

