AE Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Paylocity by 28.9% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paylocity by 14.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 680,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,841,000 after purchasing an additional 87,536 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Paylocity by 3.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Paylocity by 99,022.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock opened at $236.16 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 149.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Paylocity from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $230.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paylocity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.16.

In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $1,475,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.43, for a total value of $4,571,542.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,932 shares of company stock worth $41,718,669 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

