AE Wealth Management LLC Has $745,000 Stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLDR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 229,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,641,000 after buying an additional 71,062 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 12,736 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FLDR stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83.

