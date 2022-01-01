AE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $642,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $165.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.04 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a 52-week low of $146.68 and a 52-week high of $187.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.