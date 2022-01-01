AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in AerSale were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AerSale by 65.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in AerSale by 309.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AerSale during the second quarter worth $5,396,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ASLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASLE opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. AerSale Co. has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $24.20.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerSale Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

