ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ageas SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGESY opened at $51.85 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a 52-week low of $45.17 and a 52-week high of $67.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.52.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

