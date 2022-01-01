Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Receives $23.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.78.

AGTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

AGTI stock opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28. Agiliti has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lee M. Neumann sold 35,493 shares of Agiliti stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total transaction of $707,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,668 shares of company stock worth $4,276,157 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Agiliti by 31.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Agiliti by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

