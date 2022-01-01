Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Separately, Maxim Group raised Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

AGYS opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $35.80 and a 12-month high of $64.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 36.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Agilysys during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

