Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 6.6% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) traded up 6.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.76 and last traded at $15.76. 6,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,311,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -30.58 and a beta of -0.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Agora had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $45.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Agora by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,977,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 226.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,589,000 after buying an additional 1,860,934 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agora by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,561,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,291,000 after buying an additional 558,286 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agora by 1,788.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,747,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,341,000 after buying an additional 1,655,365 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Agora by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,686,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,912,000 after buying an additional 808,822 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

