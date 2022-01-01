Agronomics (LON:ANIC) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Agronomics Limited (LON:ANIC) rose 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.30). Approximately 604,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,035,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.20 ($0.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.92 million and a PE ratio of 224.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 24.29.

Agronomics Company Profile (LON:ANIC)

Agronomics Limited, formerly known as Port Erin Biopharma Investments Limited, is a principal investment firm specializing in investments in funds, equity and equity related products. The firm invests in quoted and unquoted companies. It prefers to invest in the nascent industry of modern foods, biopharma sector and will establish a portfolio of investments in biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies.

