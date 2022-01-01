Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 102.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,385 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,304 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,663 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after buying an additional 21,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock worth $1,725,777. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $117.04 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

