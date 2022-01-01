Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 180.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 127,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,078 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $7,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,683,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 499.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after acquiring an additional 557,950 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,524,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,510,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.26 and a 12 month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 325.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.23) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.