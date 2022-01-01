Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.58

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.58 and last traded at $60.84, with a volume of 21506 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.63.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Argus raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Get Alcoa alerts:

The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.30%.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 14th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 8,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alcoa by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 9,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $590,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.