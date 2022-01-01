Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $3.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,126,580 shares.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 412,862 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
Read More: Capital Gains Distribution
Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.