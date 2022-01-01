Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.36

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.36 and traded as low as $3.94. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 1,126,580 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 20.66, a quick ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $232.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.66.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 457.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 412,862 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 25.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 45,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 13.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,903,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $165,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

