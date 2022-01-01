Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,524 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,397,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $652,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,335 shares during the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $118.79 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29. The company has a market cap of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CLSA reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.11.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.