Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.03 and last traded at $117.84. 349,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,639,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.