Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.03 and last traded at $117.84. 349,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,639,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.11.
The stock has a market capitalization of $322.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.64 and a 200-day moving average of $168.19.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 41,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.71% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.
