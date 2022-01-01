Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,130 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $155.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $142.04 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.37. The firm has a market cap of $283.43 billion, a PE ratio of 143.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

