Allen Investment Management LLC Takes $248,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $155.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.47 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.34.

In other Assurant news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.